Robberies

2 arrested in series of Las Vegas bar robberies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2020 - 6:05 pm
 
Jack McLaughlin, left, and Daniela Tito (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police have arrested a man and a woman suspected of robbing three valley bars since Nov. 26.

Jack McLaughlin, 42, and Daniela Tito 38, were arrested Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Monday. Each faces three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and burglary with a firearm, police said.

Police found McLaughlin and Tito at a hotel on the 5700 block of Dean Martin Drive, near Russell Road, and took them into custody without incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

