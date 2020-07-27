2 carjackings precede crash in northeast Las Vegas
Two suspects are in custody after multiple carjackings led to a crash Monday morning in northeast Las Vegas, police said.
Two suspects are in custody after multiple carjackings led to a crash Monday in northeast Las Vegas, police said.
“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is actively working a recovered stolen vehicle car that originated in the 2000 block of Stewart Avenue,” police said in an email about noon. “After the suspect car-jacked two additional vehicles, two (2) suspects collided with a truck at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue.”
Police said two suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
The following Las Vegas area intersections were closed: Colton Avenue and Lamb, Cheyenne at Ables Lane, and Cartier Avenue at Lamb.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.