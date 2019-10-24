2 held after crashing stolen car during chase by Las Vegas police

Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning after police chased a stolen vehicle through the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police investigate an incident at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road where a stolen sedan crashed after police attempted to pull the car over on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a man armed with a handgun stole a white sedan from a gas station on the 900 block of Pecos Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The man had previously been seen in the area with another person in a different vehicle.

Police searched the area but didn’t spot the car until about 10:30 p.m., Hadfield said. When they tried to stop the sedan, it fled and police decided not to pursue it.

Here’s the briefing from @LVMPD spokesman Larry Hadfield at the scene. He said the intersection will be closed for at least 2-3 more hours while police investigate. pic.twitter.com/NBu8EaSnQL — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) October 24, 2019

A little more than 12 hours after the initial report, police spotted the sedan again driving erratically near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road, and attempted to stop the car. The driver attempted to flee, but crashed into a sign on the corner of the intersection, Hadfield said.

Two people tried to run from the car after the crash but were taken into custody, he said. No one was injured.

He said it wasn’t yet clear if the two arrested were involved in the robbery.

At 11 a.m., Hadfield said the intersection would remain closed for at least two more hours while police investigated.

