2 Las Vegas residents booked with $500K in stolen merchandise

Las Vegas police arrested two people Tuesday in a bust of more than $500,000 in stolen retail products.

Jose Regino, left, and Yasmin Domingo (Metropolitan Police Department)

Jose Regino, 27, and Yasmin Domingo, 34, were arrested during the serving of a search warrant on their home on the 1800 block of Fairfield Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East St Louis Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators found hundreds of stolen items, including purses, clothing and electronics, along with more than $41,000 in cash, police said.

“The total retail value of the stolen merchandise is believed to exceed $500,000,” Metro said in the statement Wednesday.

In a two-minute video released by Metro, bins full of brand-name clothes, some still with security tags, fill the floor.

Hygiene products, makeup and dozens of shoeboxes were also collected, as seen in the video.

Regino and Domingo were booked on a charge of being involved in an organized theft ring over $10,000, and both were released Wednesday morning on bail, according to court records.

The pair is scheduled to have another court hearing July 12.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.