2 men sought in armed robbery near downtown Las Vegas

Police are asking for help identifying two men suspected in an armed robbery Wednesday night near downtown Las Vegas.

Just before 7:40 p.m., two men entered a business near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The suspects approached the cashier, pulled out a gun and demanded money, police said.

The cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and the two men fled, police said.

One man is described as black and 5-foot-7 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with lettering on the front, blue pants and white shoes. The second man is described as black and 5-foot-9, wearing a black sweater, red pants, white shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

