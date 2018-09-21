2 men sought in armed robbery near downtown Las Vegas

Police are asking for help identifying two men suspected in an armed robbery Wednesday night near downtown Las Vegas.
Just before 7:40 p.m., two men entered a business near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The suspects approached the cashier, pulled out a gun and demanded money, police said.
The cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and the two men fled, police said.
One man is described as black and 5-foot-7 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with lettering on the front, blue pants and white shoes. The second man is described as black and 5-foot-9, wearing a black sweater, red pants, white shoes and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.36.158946, -115.137006