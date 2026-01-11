2 men sought in connection with North Las Vegas bank robbery
Officers responded to the 5500 block of Camino Al Norte around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two men involved in a North Las Vegas bank robbery Thursday.
Officers responded around 5 p.m. to the business in the 5500 block of Camino Al Norte, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.
One man has a thin to medium build, while the other has a more heavy-set build and were last seen with a white Jeep SUV.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.