Robberies

2 men sought in connection with North Las Vegas bank robbery

This is a suspect that police say was involved in a bank robbery Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
This is a suspect that police say was involved in a bank robbery Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
This is a white Jeep SUV that police say was involved in a bank robbery Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
This is a suspect that police say was involved in a bank robbery Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2026 - 9:21 am
 

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two men involved in a North Las Vegas bank robbery Thursday.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to the business in the 5500 block of Camino Al Norte, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

One man has a thin to medium build, while the other has a more heavy-set build and were last seen with a white Jeep SUV.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

