2 men sought in Las Vegas robbery involving a beating
Police continue to seek two men in connection with a business robbery in the west Las Vegas Valley that involved a beating of an employee.
Several suspects battered an employee while stealing merchandise from a business Nov. 29 near North Jones and West Lake Mead boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
The two men are in their 20s, one with short hair and goatee, the other with a frizzy hair style.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or robbery@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.