Robberies

2 men sought in Las Vegas robbery involving a beating

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2024 - 11:25 am
 
Police are seeking suspects involved in the beating of an employee during a robbery Wednesday, ...
Police are seeking suspects involved in the beating of an employee during a robbery Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at a business near West Lake Mead and North Jones boulevards in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police continue to seek two men in connection with a business robbery in the west Las Vegas Valley that involved a beating of an employee.

Several suspects battered an employee while stealing merchandise from a business Nov. 29 near North Jones and West Lake Mead boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The two men are in their 20s, one with short hair and goatee, the other with a frizzy hair style.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or robbery@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

