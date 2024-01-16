2 men sought in Las Vegas robbery involving a beating

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.

Police are seeking suspects involved in the beating of an employee during a robbery Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at a business near West Lake Mead and North Jones boulevards in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police continue to seek two men in connection with a business robbery in the west Las Vegas Valley that involved a beating of an employee.

Several suspects battered an employee while stealing merchandise from a business Nov. 29 near North Jones and West Lake Mead boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The two men are in their 20s, one with short hair and goatee, the other with a frizzy hair style.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or robbery@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

