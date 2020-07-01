2 men sought in March robbery in southwest Las Vegas

The men entered a store on the 6000 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near the 215 Beltway and South Rainbow Boulevard, around 6:30 p.m. March 10.

Police are looking for two men in connection to a robbery Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at a business on the 6000 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a southwest valley store in March.

The men entered a store on the 6000 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near the 215 Beltway and South Rainbow Boulevard, around 6:30 p.m. March 10, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday night.

“When confronted by management, one suspect became hostile, shoved the employee and showed a firearm, at which time both males left the store with the merchandise,” police said.

The first man is described as Black, about 5-foot-7 and about 25 years old with a thin build, wearing a black baseball cap, a white Nike T-shirt, gray sweatpants, a black and white jacket, a silver cross on a black rope around his neck and a black handbag draped across his body. He had a black handgun, police said.

The second man is described as Black, about 25 years old with a beard and a thin build. He had his hair in a ponytail and was wearing a black puffy jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.