2 men sought in violent robbery in downtown Las Vegas

Police are seeking two men in connection to a violent robbery that occurred Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the El Cortez, 707 E. Ogden, in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police need help identifying two men involved in a violent robbery last week at a downtown parking garage.

The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage from Aug. 10 showing two men beating and robbing another man at the El Cortez parking garage at 707 E. Ogden Ave. Dispatch records show the robbery was reported shortly before 5 a.m.

Our Downtown Area Command Detectives need your help identifing these violent #robbery suspects.

Call @LVMPDDTAC at 702-828-1537 w/info, or to remain anonymous call @CrimeStoppersNV at 702-385-5555.

Ref LLV190800046233. #wanted pic.twitter.com/WwIhR5eAQ7 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 18, 2019

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Metro’s Downtown Area Command at 702-828-1537 or Crime Stoppers at 702-383-5555 to remain anonymous.

