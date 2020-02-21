2 sought in east Las Vegas Valley convenience store robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are seeking two men in connection to a robbery that occurred Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, on the 6300 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for two men in connection with a robbery of an east Las Vegas Valley business in January.

The two entered the business just before 3:30 a.m. Jan. 17 on the 6300 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Mt. Hood Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The men grabbed merchandise and attempted to leave without paying for the items. When an employee attempted to stop them, they used force in order to make their escape.

Both men were between 18 and 21 years old. One had a heavy build, last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeve shirt, black pants, red shoes and a red beanie. The other had a medium build, last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

