2 sought in northwestern Las Vegas armed robbery
Police are searching for two men in connection with an armed robbery of a northwestern Las Vegas Valley business.
The two entered the business just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 8500 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Rampart Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
One man pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money. They left with an undisclosed amount of money.
The men are suspected in a downtown Las Vegas robbery, the release said.
Both men are between 18 and 22 years old. One is between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot, 160 to 170 pounds, last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
The other is 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, 140 to 150 pounds, last seen wearing a brown, motorcycle-style vest with Louis Vuitton- or Gucci-type pattern, black beanie, black and white bandana, and blue jeans. He was armed with a handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
