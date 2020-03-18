2 sought in northwestern Las Vegas armed robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are searching for two men in connection to a robbery that occurred Tuesday, March 17, 2020, on the 8500 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for two men in connection to a robbery that occurred Tuesday, March 17, 2020, on the 8500 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for two men in connection to a robbery that occurred Tuesday, March 17, 2020, on the 8500 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for two men in connection to a robbery that occurred Tuesday, March 17, 2020, on the 8500 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for two men in connection with an armed robbery of a northwestern Las Vegas Valley business.

The two entered the business just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 8500 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Rampart Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

One man pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money. They left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The men are suspected in a downtown Las Vegas robbery, the release said.

Both men are between 18 and 22 years old. One is between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot, 160 to 170 pounds, last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The other is 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, 140 to 150 pounds, last seen wearing a brown, motorcycle-style vest with Louis Vuitton- or Gucci-type pattern, black beanie, black and white bandana, and blue jeans. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.