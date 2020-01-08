2 sought in robbery of central Las Vegas Valley business

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are seeking two men in connection to an armed robbery Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, on the 4400 block of South Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for two men in connection with an armed robbery of a central Las Vegas Valley business in October.

The two entered the business around 9:10 p.m. Oct. 1 on the 4400 block of South Eastern Avenue, near East Tropicana Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

One acted as a lookout as the other pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money from the register. The victim complied, and the men left with an undisclosed amount of money, the release said.

The first man is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-11, about 40 years old with a medium build, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray shirt, black pants and armed with a handgun.

The second is described as Hispanic, 6-1 with a thin build, last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.