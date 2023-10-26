2 sought in robbery of letter carrier in western Las Vegas Valley

A reward of up to $150,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying two people who robbed a postal carrier Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at 4458 Yellow Harbor St. in Las Vegas. (U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

The public is being asked to help identify two people who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier this week in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery took place around 4:30 p.m. Monday at 4458 Yellow Harbor St., a neighborhood near West Lone Mountain Road and the 215 Beltway, according to a release from the the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison. A reward of up to $150,000 is offereed for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Take no action to apprehend this person yourself. If you have any information about this incident, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and reference Case No. 4165520. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

