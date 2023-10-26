69°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Robberies

2 sought in robbery of letter carrier in western Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2023 - 2:37 pm
 
U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying two p ...
U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying two people who robbed a postal carrier Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at 4458 Yellow Harbor St. in Las Vegas. (U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

The public is being asked to help identify two people who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier this week in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery took place around 4:30 p.m. Monday at 4458 Yellow Harbor St., a neighborhood near West Lone Mountain Road and the 215 Beltway, according to a release from the the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison. A reward of up to $150,000 is offereed for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Take no action to apprehend this person yourself. If you have any information about this incident, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and reference Case No. 4165520. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
2
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
5
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Summerlin robbery of US postal carrier investigated
Summerlin robbery of US postal carrier investigated
Suspect in downtown Las Vegas homicide in custody
Suspect in downtown Las Vegas homicide in custody
North Las Vegas detectives investigate fatal shooting
North Las Vegas detectives investigate fatal shooting
North Las Vegas police make child abuse arrest, seek possible victims
North Las Vegas police make child abuse arrest, seek possible victims
Police investigate east Las Vegas Valley homicide
Police investigate east Las Vegas Valley homicide
North Las Vegas police seek information about shootings at residence
North Las Vegas police seek information about shootings at residence