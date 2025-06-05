2 sought in western Las Vegas Valley armed robbery

Police are seeking two men in connection with an armed robbery in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Police are seeking two men in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Friday, May 30, 2025, at a business near the 5000 block of South Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The incident occurred just after 7:20 p.m. Friday at a business near the 5000 block of South Fort Apache Road, near West Tropicana Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Both picked up several items of merchandise and were concealing them in a bag. When they exited, security attempted to stop them and retrieve the items, but one of them brandished a weapon threateningly. Both men fled the area.

The man who showed the gun was in his 40s with long brown hair, wearing a purple button-up shirt, dark shorts and sunglasses.

The other is between 20 and 30 years old and last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, white shorts and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.