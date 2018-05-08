2 suspects sought after store clerk injured in Henderson robbery

A 67-year-old woman was injured early Tuesday when two men robbed a Henderson convenience store, police said.

A 67-year-old woman was injured early Tuesday when two men robbed a Henderson convenience store, police said.

The robbery happened at about 2:30 a.m. at Terrible Herbst at 306 N. Boulder Highway. Police said the clerk was forced into the back of the store by one of the suspects, punched in the face and knocked unconscious. She was taken to a hospital nonlife-threatening injuries.

The suspects were not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon. The men made off with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes before officers arrived.

The first suspect is described as a black man in his 20s and about 6-foot-6. He was last seen wearing a black or navy hat, a two-tone gray sweater, black pants and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a 5-foot-7 white man who was wearing a green shirt, tan pants and white shoes. Police said he has dark blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.