2 suspects sought in watch robbery at Las Vegas Strip store

Police are looking for two suspects in a robbery of a retail shop on the Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men they said robbed a retail shop on the Strip on Monday night.

The men posed as customers before using force to steal a luxury watch from a business about 11 p.m. at Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Officers described the both men as black and between 20 and 30 years old. One of the men wore a blue shirt, black pants and white tennis shoes. The second man wore a white shirt, camouflage pants and white shoes.

Metro urged anybody with information to call robbery detectives at 702-383-3591 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

