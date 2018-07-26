2 teenage suspects in east Las Vegas robbery in custody

Two teenagers are in custody after they robbed a group of teens at gunpoint early Thursday morning in the east valley.

Three teenagers were walking through a neighborhood near Pecos and Russell roads about 12:30 a.m. when the two suspects walked up to them, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said one of the suspects drew a gun and demanded the teens’ money and cell phones. The robbers then tried to force the teens to walk them back to their home so they could take more money and property, but one of the teens managed to get away and called police.

Officers arriving in the area caught one of the robbers immediately, Gordon said, and the other was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Police recovered the teens’ stolen property and the handgun used in the robbery, he said. No one was injured.

