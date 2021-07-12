2nd suspect arrested in theft of $1M from poker pro

A second man has been arrested in the theft of more than $1 million in cash and poker chips from a professional poker player’s Henderson home in February.

Trevaghn Battle (Metropolitan Police Department)

Clark County Detention Center records show Trevaghn Battle, 26, was booked July 3 on charges of theft of $100,000 or greater, burglary while in possession of a gun and home invasion in conspiracy. The charges stem from the Feb. 10 theft of a safe containing $750,000 cash and $250,000 in poker chips from the home of poker player Chad Power.

An arrest report for Battle alleges he and Brock Brewer, 32, of Las Vegas, followed Power home, then burglarized the residence when Power was away. A home security system from Power’s home showed the men breaking into the residence, then hauling a safe away.

“Both suspects had lowered/removed their face masks at this point and their faces were visible,” police said in arrest reports for the men.

Police said the case was cracked when a Henderson detective checked for similar robberies or burglaries involving other poker players in the Las Vegas Valley and learned of a 2006 case where a poker player was followed home and robbed of $15,000 in cash and chips. Brewer was a suspect in that case.

Further investigation showed a family member of Brewer put $90,000 cash toward purchases of a new 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat and a 2018 Maserati Levante SUV in the days after the February robbery.

Battle’s arrest report shows a tipster told police the second man involved in the recent heist was known as “Dre.” A phone number linked to “Dre” was registered to Battle, police said. Police said Battle is a known associate of Brewer’s, and that his driver’s license photo matched the individual who was recorded on camera breaking into Power’s home.

Battle and Brewer are both felons, with Battle having two prior convictions for attempt robbery and attempt discharge of a firearm into a structure. Battle also has a warrant for parole violations out of California, police said.

“It is evidence by analyzing video surveillance … that the suspects ran with the stolen safe in the direction of a possible ‘layoff’ and or getaway suspect vehicle positioned south of the victim’s residence,” police said. “The suspects seen on video surveillance … are suspected of working in tandem and communicating with a possible layoff/getaway driver.”

There are no indications in court records that any other arrests have been made in the case. Henderson Justice Court records show Brewer has since been indicted in the case, while Battle is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Justice Court on July 20.

Power has $610,094 in career live tournament winnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database. He has cashed three times in the $10,000 World Series of Poker Main Event, including 26th place for $262,574 in 2015.

