3 armed with crowbars rob slot machines at Las Vegas store

Las Vegas police are looking for three men who broke into slot machines in a southwestern valley 7-Eleven and made off with an unknown amount of money early Monday morning.

7-Eleven at 8180 Blue Diamond Road in southwest Las Vegas. (Google)

Las Vegas police are looking for three men who broke into slot machines in a southwestern valley 7-Eleven and made off with an unknown amount of money early Monday morning.

About 4:30 a.m., the men armed with crowbars and with their faces covered walked into the convenience store at 8180 Blue Diamond Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. They ordered one employee on the floor and another not to move.

The suspects broke open three slot machines and removed the cash box from one, Gordon said.

The three men left through the front doors and fled in a large silver two-door pickup.

Robbery detectives responded and were investigating.

8180 Blue Diamond Road, las vegas, nv