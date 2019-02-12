3 arrested after Las Vegas robbery charged in other heists

Three people face multiple charges after an armed heist on Sunday in the west valley, booking and jail records show. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Three people face multiple charges after an armed heist Sunday in the west valley, booking and jail records show.

The records identify the trio as Larry Sullivan, 36, Quaneshia Brady, 28, and Shelley Garcia, 38.

Robbery detectives suspect they might be “responsible for other robberies that have occurred throughout the valley” recently, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said at the time of their arrests shortly after Sunday’s heist.

The records show Sullivan faces 19 counts: nine counts each of robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary with a gun and an additional charge of conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon.

Brady faces three counts each of robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary with a gun and another charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Garcia faces one count each of robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery.

All three were linked to a robbery reported about 8:35 p.m. Sunday at a Walgreen store, 8633 W. Charleston Blvd., near South Durango Drive, according to the booking records. The records linked Sullivan to eight additional robbery calls in January and February and Brady to two of those same robbery calls.

In Sunday’s robbery, two people, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of money from a register, Gordon said. They fled before officers arrived.

A short time later on the 5100 block of West Charleston Boulevard, about 5 miles east of the robbery, Gordon said, a detective spotted a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle thought to be involved in the robbery.

Multiple patrol officers surrounded the area, and three people inside the vehicle were taken into custody.

