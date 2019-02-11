3 arrested after Las Vegas robbery suspected in other heists

Walgreens at 8633 W. Charleston Blvd. (Google)

Three people who Las Vegas detectives suspect are responsible for a string of robberies in the valley were taken into custody Sunday evening following an armed heist.

The latest robbery was reported about 8:35 p.m. at Walgreens at 8633 W. Charleston Blvd., near South Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Two people, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of money from a register, Gordon said. They fled before officers arrived.

A short time later on the 5100 block of West Charleston Boulevard, about 5 miles east of the robbery, Gordon said, a detective spotted a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle believed to be involved in the robbery.

Multiple patrol officers surrounded the area, and three people inside the vehicle were eventually taken into custody. Gordon said robbery detectives believe the three “to be responsible for other robberies that have occurred throughout the valley.”

Additional details were not immediately available.

