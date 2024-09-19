3 arrested in string of Summerlin-area robberies, police say

Suspect may be involved in more than 20 burglaries in Las Vegas Valley

A stolen Dodge CHallenger is watch on a monitor from the Fusion Watch on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook)

A Metropolitan Police Department staffer monitors West Flamingo Road that runs in front of the Rio from the Fusion Watch. (Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook)

Police announced the arrests of three people in connection with a string of Summerlin-area robberies, calling the bust a “huge breakthrough.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that officers with Fusion Watch were monitoring calls for service when they noticed a pattern among three separate robbery incidents in the area. Fusion Watch is “a virtual crime-fighting unit responsible for developing and deploying technologies to prevent crime and terrorism in real-time,” according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation.

As a result, police said, Fusion Watch alerted officers, describing these similarities: the suspect, who typically met the victim on an online selling platform, arrived in a black BMW with a license plate covered by a rag. The post explained that a blue Dodge Challenger also occasionally accompanied the BMW.

The Fusion Watch unit then identified the BMW’s concealed license plate and issued a hot plate alert, tracking the vehicle. Police also said that hits on the Challenger, which they said had been stolen, helped track its location.

Three hours after the third incident, Metro officers in the Enterprise, Northwest and Summerlin area commands found both vehicles at a local restaurant. The break led to the arrest of three suspects, police added. According to the Facebook post, police seized the Challenger, the BMW, and two guns.

“Thanks to the rapid coordination of Fusion Watch and patrol officers, this robbery spree was stopped in its tracks,” Metro said in the Facebook post. “We are proud of the teamwork and technology that helped protect our community.”

