3 Las Vegas men sentenced in armed cellphone store robberies

Three Las Vegas men received prison sentences Tuesday for their role in a string of armed cellphone store robberies in 2016.

Fred Oaxaca and Martin Garcia, both 20, were sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Luis Cuevas, 22, was sentenced to 85 months, or just over seven years. Earlier this year, a fourth defendant, 22-year-old Marcus Hammon, was sentenced to 105 months.

All of the men pleaded guilty last year to participating in one or more armed robberies in February 2016 — of an AT&T store, a Verizon Wireless store, and two T-Mobile stores.

Oaxaca, Garcia, and Hammon admitted to going into the cellphone stores, brandishing weapons, and ordering employees and customers to go to the back of the store and lay face down on the ground. They stole cellphones, electronics, and cash. Cuevas admitted to waiting outside and driving the getaway car.

Oaxaca admitted to the T-Mobile robberies, which occurred on Feb. 12 and Feb. 18 of last year. In those robberies, one of his co-conspirators used a zip-tie to tie employees’ hands behind their backs.

Legal filings indicate that the total loss resulting from all of the store robberies was more than $95,000 but less than $500,000.

Oaxaca pleaded guilty to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Garcia pleaded guilty to two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Cuevas pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

