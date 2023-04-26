3 men sought in connection with 2 east valley robberies

Police are seeking three men in connection with two robberies within a 20-minute span Sunday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police are seeking three men in connection with two robberies that occurred Sunday, April 23, 2023, on the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The robberies occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. In both instances, victims were threatened by the men.

One man is about 6 feet tall, 300 pounds and was wearing a black gaiter mask, black T-shirt with white design, stone-washed jeans, and black-and-white slide shoes.

The second is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with short hair and mustache, wearing a black hoodie with a female face, black pants and black shoes.

The third is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 with braided bangs, wearing a gold chain, black T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

