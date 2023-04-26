3 men sought in connection with 2 east valley robberies
Police are seeking three men in connection with two robberies within a 20-minute span Sunday in the east Las Vegas Valley.
The robberies occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. In both instances, victims were threatened by the men.
One man is about 6 feet tall, 300 pounds and was wearing a black gaiter mask, black T-shirt with white design, stone-washed jeans, and black-and-white slide shoes.
The second is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with short hair and mustache, wearing a black hoodie with a female face, black pants and black shoes.
The third is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 with braided bangs, wearing a gold chain, black T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
