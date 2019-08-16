3 men sought in robbery at central Las Vegas business
Police are looking for three men in connection with a robbery that occured last month in central Las Vegas.
Two of the men acted as lookouts, according to Las Vegas police. The third man entered the business around 2:15 a.m. July 22 on the 4000 block of South Maryland Parkway, north of East Flamingo Road. He said he had a firearm and demanded money from the register.
No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported.
The first suspect is described as a white male, 6 feet, about 40 years old with a heavy build, wearing a tan shirt, tan cargo shorts and black shoes.
The second is a white male, 6-0, 30 to 40 years old, medium build, wearing a black shirt, tan shorts and white and black shoes.
The third is a Hispanic male, 5-10, 30 to 40 years old, medium builld, wearing a white shirt, white shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
