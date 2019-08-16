3 men sought in robbery at central Las Vegas business

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are looking for suspects in a robbery that occurred Monday, July 22, 2019, on the 4000 block of South Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are looking for three men in connection with a robbery that occured last month in central Las Vegas.

Two of the men acted as lookouts, according to Las Vegas police. The third man entered the business around 2:15 a.m. July 22 on the 4000 block of South Maryland Parkway, north of East Flamingo Road. He said he had a firearm and demanded money from the register.

No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a white male, 6 feet, about 40 years old with a heavy build, wearing a tan shirt, tan cargo shorts and black shoes.

The second is a white male, 6-0, 30 to 40 years old, medium build, wearing a black shirt, tan shorts and white and black shoes.

The third is a Hispanic male, 5-10, 30 to 40 years old, medium builld, wearing a white shirt, white shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

