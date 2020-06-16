3 sought in armed robbery at Las Vegas business

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police are seeking three men in connection to an armed robbery last month in which a victim was pistol whipped. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking three men in connection with an armed robbery last month in which a victim was pistol-whipped.

The men entered the business around 5:45 p.m. May 27 near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. After being attacked, the victim surrendered money, and the men fled.

The first man is 6-foot-1, large build, wearing a white mask, white shirt, white and black jacket, gray sweatpants and white and black shoes.

The second is 6 feet, thin build, wearing a red ski mask, cream long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The third is 5-6, thin build, wearing a black mask, black beanie, black sweater, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

