Robberies

3 sought in armed robbery investigation in northwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2023 - 3:47 pm
 
Police are seeking three men in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, March ...
Police are seeking three men in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, March 9, 2023, near the 8000 block of West Tropical Parkway, west of U.S. Highway 95, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying three men involved in an armed robbery of a business Thursday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The incident occurred around 8:35 p.m. near the 8000 block of West Tropical Parkway, west of U.S. Highway 95, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The men are in their late 20s. One had a slim build and was wearing a black puffy jacket, white shirt with a green Playboy bunny and dark-colored pants. The second man has a medium build, wearing a black-and-white MCMXXXIII shirt. The third has a slim build and was wearing a brown hat, pink letterman jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

