3 sought in armed robbery investigation in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify three men involved in an armed robbery of a business Thursday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying three men involved in an armed robbery of a business Thursday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
The incident occurred around 8:35 p.m. near the 8000 block of West Tropical Parkway, west of U.S. Highway 95, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
The men are in their late 20s. One had a slim build and was wearing a black puffy jacket, white shirt with a green Playboy bunny and dark-colored pants. The second man has a medium build, wearing a black-and-white MCMXXXIII shirt. The third has a slim build and was wearing a brown hat, pink letterman jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information can call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.