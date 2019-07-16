3 sought in robbery at northwest Las Vegas business

Three people are wanted in a robbery from this weekend near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Torrey Pines Drive, and Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying them.

Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that occurred on Friday, July 12, 2019. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that occurred on Friday, July 12, 2019. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that occurred on Friday, July 12, 2019. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people wanted for robbery last weekend in the northwest valley.

Two women and a man walked into a business about 11:05 a.m. Friday on the 6400 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Torrey Pines Drive, and began picking items, a Metropolitan Police Department release said.

They tried to leave without paying, and when someone tried to stop them, one of the three pulled an unspecified weapon “in order to facilitate their escape,” the release said. Nobody was injured.

Police described the man as black, 40 years old and having a thin build, the release said. He wore black sunglasses, a dark blue shirt, denim shorts and black shoes.

One of the women appeared Hispanic, about 20 years old, standing 5-foot-2 and having an average build, police said in the release. She wore white sunglasses, a visor and a black shirt.

The second woman was described as black, between 50 and 60 years old, standing about 5-foot-5 and having a thin build. She wore a white hat, a blue scarf and a white shirt with blue trim.

Metro asked anybody with information to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.