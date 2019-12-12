3 sought in Thanksgiving theft at Las Vegas shoe store

The men entered the store just before 3:45 p.m. Nov. 28 on the 4400 block of West Charleston Boulevard.

Police are searching for these men in connection to a grand larceny investigation on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, on the 4400 block of West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify three men in connection to a theft at a shoe store on Thanksgiving in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The men entered the store just before 3:45 p.m. Nov. 28 on the 4400 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Arville Street, according to the Las Vegas police Spring Valley Area Command Twitter account. They left with about $900 in merchandise.

If you recognize these individuals or have any information, contact Detective Sakoff at (702) 828-1926 or B9681S@LVMPD.com, using event No. LLV191100132265, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

