3 sought in Thanksgiving theft at Las Vegas shoe store
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify three men in connection to a theft at a shoe store on Thanksgiving in the central Las Vegas Valley.
The men entered the store just before 3:45 p.m. Nov. 28 on the 4400 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Arville Street, according to the Las Vegas police Spring Valley Area Command Twitter account. They left with about $900 in merchandise.
— LVMPD SVAC (@LVMPDSVAC) December 12, 2019
If you recognize these individuals or have any information, contact Detective Sakoff at (702) 828-1926 or B9681S@LVMPD.com, using event No. LLV191100132265, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
