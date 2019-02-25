3 suspects take cash register from central Las Vegas store

Speedee Mart at 3225 E. Desert Inn Road. (Google)

Three men robbed a Speedee Mart late Sunday night in central Las Vegas.

Just before midnight, three men wearing masks entered the store on 3225 E. Desert Inn Road and walked up to the front counter, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

One of the men showed a handgun while a second suspect took the entire cash register.

The three men drove away in a light colored, possibly gold, four-door sedan and were last seen driving south on South Mojave Road, Gordon said.

Police are still searching for suspects and no injuries were reported.

