Robberies

$380K watch stolen from victim’s wrist at Las Vegas nightclub

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2023 - 5:09 pm
 
The inside of XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas. A man is facing felony counts of theft and la ...
The inside of XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas. A man is facing felony counts of theft and larceny after police allege he stole a watch worth $380,000 from the victim’s wrist at XS Nightclub last year. (Courtesy/XS Nightclub)

A 42-year-old man is facing felony counts of theft and larceny after police allege he stole a watch worth $380,000 from the victim’s wrist in a Las Vegas nightclub last year.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, Jhon Mogollon Ayala is suspected of stealing a Richard Millie Le Mans luxury watch at the XS Nightclub at the Encore hotel from Lorenzo Loken, 39, during the early morning hours of Aug. 20.

Loken told officers that he was walking through the club when he felt someone grab his right elbow, then felt a brush down his right forearm. He then realized his watch had been stolen and alerted nightclub security, the report states.

Security officers then watched surveillance video and identified six suspects they believed were involved in stealing Loken’s watch. They located and apprehended five of them, including Mogollon Ayala. The report indicates that the video shows Mogollon Ayala as the person who directly removed the watch from Loken’s wrist.

Mogollon Ayala’s lawyer, Chris Rasmussen, told the Review-Journal his client is innocent and was misidentified.

“I don’t think they have any idea who took the watch,” Rasmussen said. “And it’s hard to believe somebody’s walking around a nightclub with a $380,000 watch.”

Loken told the Review-Journal that he has not yet recovered the watch.

Mogollon Ayala is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in court on April 20.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

