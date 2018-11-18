Robberies

4 charged with robbery after 8-hour standoff in southwest Las Vegas

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2018 - 9:17 am
 

County booking logs and court records have identified four robbery suspects who prompted an eight-hour standoff with police that began Saturday morning in the southwest valley.

Ryan Anthony Warren-Hunt, 28; Ruan L. Mason, 23; Phillip T. George, 23; and Devin Lampkin, 27, were being held Sunday at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery — all with deadly weapon enhancements, court records show.

At about 10 a.m., an investigation into a robbery at a business on the 7000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard led Metropolitan Police Department detectives to the Apache Pines apartment complex at 9552 W. Tropicana Ave., near Fort Apache Road.

Police have not released details of the robbery.

Multiple suspects were believed to be holed up in an apartment, police initially reported Saturday. Westbound Tropicana Avenue was closed to traffic during the barricade and became something of a parking lot for law enforcement agency vehicles as they surrounded the Apache Pines Apartments.

The standoff was a multijurisdictional effort to take the suspects into custody. Metro was joined by North Las Vegas, Henderson and Clark County School District police, as well as the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Clark County Fire Department.

The barricade ended about 7:20 p.m.

A 48-hour hearing is scehduled for Monday morning, jail records show.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter. Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Man killed during road-rage incident
Las Vegas police are looking for two men involved in the shooting death of a man outside a 7-Eleven story at Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway on Nov. 12, 2018. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
16-year-old shot in North Las Vegas
A 16-year-old was hospitalized but was expected to survive after a shooting in North Las Vegas, near Centennial Parkway and Fifth Street, on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty gives an update. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
3-year-old boy shot in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas Police Officer Aaron Patty talks about an accidental shooting that left a 3-year-old boy “fighting for his life” on Nov. 10, 2018.
Senior Citizen Carjacking Attack -- 3 Suspects Sought
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the three attackers who carjacked and beat a 78-year-old man near Fremont and east Charleston on Tuesday. (LVMPD)
Henderson Police Department Chief Latesha Watson Talks Change
11-year-old girl shot, killed in North Las Vegas
An 11-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by gunfire Thursday night during a shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police on deadly shooting
North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt briefs the media about a shooting that left an 11-year-old girl dead on Nov. 1, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stephan Bonnar DUI Arrest
Stephan Bonnar arrested for DUI in Nevada.
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Cary Sayegh was abducted from the playground of the Albert Einstein Hebrew Day School in Las Vegas in 1978. His body has never been found. (File Photo)
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
More in Robberies
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Robberies Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like