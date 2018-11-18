4 charged with robbery after 8-hour standoff in southwest Las Vegas

County booking logs and court records have identified four robbery suspects who prompted an eight-hour standoff with police that began Saturday morning in the southwest valley.

Ryan Anthony Warren-Hunt, 28; Ruan L. Mason, 23; Phillip T. George, 23; and Devin Lampkin, 27, were being held Sunday at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery — all with deadly weapon enhancements, court records show.

At about 10 a.m., an investigation into a robbery at a business on the 7000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard led Metropolitan Police Department detectives to the Apache Pines apartment complex at 9552 W. Tropicana Ave., near Fort Apache Road.

Police have not released details of the robbery.

Multiple suspects were believed to be holed up in an apartment, police initially reported Saturday. Westbound Tropicana Avenue was closed to traffic during the barricade and became something of a parking lot for law enforcement agency vehicles as they surrounded the Apache Pines Apartments.

The standoff was a multijurisdictional effort to take the suspects into custody. Metro was joined by North Las Vegas, Henderson and Clark County School District police, as well as the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Clark County Fire Department.

The barricade ended about 7:20 p.m.

A 48-hour hearing is scehduled for Monday morning, jail records show.

