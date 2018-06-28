4 robbery suspects caught in east Las Vegas neighborhood

Four robbery suspects were taken into custody Thuesday morning after a vehicle and foot chase ended in an east Las Vegas neighborhood.

Four robbery suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning after a vehicle and foot chase that ended in an east Las Vegas neighborhood.

The chase started about 4:50 a.m. after a person was robbed at gunpoint at Capistrano Street and La Canada Avenue, near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Josh Martinez.

Officers arriving at the scene tried to stop two vehicles. One vehicle escaped but police chased the second to a neighborhood on Flamingo Road near Mountain Vista Street.

About 6 a.m. several police vehicles were parked at the entrance to the neighborhood and crime scene investigators were photographing a silver SUV, which appeared to have been involved in a collision with a Metro SUV.

A woman in handcuffs sat on the sidewalk while she received treatment from medical personnel. She was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

A man was also seen in custody inside a police vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

