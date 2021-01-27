7-Eleven clerk pistol-whipped during robbery in west Las Vegas

Police are seeking two men who attacked the male clerk during a robbery at the store at 7771 W. Flamingo Road, near South Buffalo Drive.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A convenience store clerk was pistol-whipped in an armed robbery in west Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 1:43 a.m. two men entered a 7-Eleven store at 7771 W. Flamingo Road, near South Buffalo Drive, and demanded money from a male clerk.

“During the course of the robbery the clerk was pistol-whipped,” Gordon said. “The suspects fled the business after the robbery and are still outstanding.”

Gordon said the clerk was injured but not hospitalized.

