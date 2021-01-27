38°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Robberies

7-Eleven clerk pistol-whipped during robbery in west Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2021 - 8:49 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A convenience store clerk was pistol-whipped in an armed robbery in west Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 1:43 a.m. two men entered a 7-Eleven store at 7771 W. Flamingo Road, near South Buffalo Drive, and demanded money from a male clerk.

“During the course of the robbery the clerk was pistol-whipped,” Gordon said. “The suspects fled the business after the robbery and are still outstanding.”

Gordon said the clerk was injured but not hospitalized.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mike Mayock breaks down the Raiders’ 2020 season
Mike Mayock breaks down the Raiders’ 2020 season
2
Short window of snow in Las Vegas Valley made for brief family fun
Short window of snow in Las Vegas Valley made for brief family fun
3
Report: Tony Hsieh may have been impaired at time of deadly fire
Report: Tony Hsieh may have been impaired at time of deadly fire
4
SNHD to begin offering appointments for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
SNHD to begin offering appointments for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
5
Snow falls across Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Snow falls across Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST