89-year-old attacked by 3 women during robbery in Las Vegas, police say
An 89-year-old security guard was attacked during a robbery in Las Vegas on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said three women attacked the security guard while stealing from a business in the area of Charleston and Decatur boulevards.
The women were described in a Metro press release as:
-Woman 1: In her 20’s, Heavy-set, wearing a white tank top, a leopard print head covering, black shorts, and Nike Slides.
-Woman 2: In her 20’s, wearing a pink shower cap, black T-shirt, gray pants, and white and red Jordan 12 Retros.
-Woman 3: In her 20’s, wearing a white hair band, multicolored striped shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery
Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
