89-year-old attacked by 3 women during robbery in Las Vegas, police say

An 89-year-old security guard was attacked during a robbery in Las Vegas on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Man arrested in Texas in Las Vegas armored truck robbery

Las Vegas woman gets prison for role in gun store break-in

Las Vegas man accused of robbing armored truck outside bank

One of three women suspected in attack of 89-year-old security guard during a robbery on Oct. 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, police said. (Metropolitan Police Department)

One of three women suspected in attack of 89-year-old security guard during a robbery on Oct. 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, police said. (Metropolitan Police Department)

One of three women suspected in attack of 89-year-old security guard during a robbery on Oct. 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, police said. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Three women suspected in attack of 89-year-old security guard during a robbery on Oct. 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, police said. (Metropolitan Police Department)

An 89-year-old security guard was attacked during a robbery in Las Vegas on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said three women attacked the security guard while stealing from a business in the area of Charleston and Decatur boulevards.

The women were described in a Metro press release as:

-Woman 1: In her 20’s, Heavy-set, wearing a white tank top, a leopard print head covering, black shorts, and Nike Slides.

-Woman 2: In her 20’s, wearing a pink shower cap, black T-shirt, gray pants, and white and red Jordan 12 Retros.

-Woman 3: In her 20’s, wearing a white hair band, multicolored striped shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

—

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.