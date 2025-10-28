75°F
Robberies

89-year-old attacked by 3 women during robbery in Las Vegas, police say

Three women suspected in attack of 89-year-old security guard during a robbery on Oct. 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, police said. (Metropolitan Police Department)
One of three women suspected in attack of 89-year-old security guard during a robbery on Oct. 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, police said. (Metropolitan Police Department)
One of three women suspected in attack of 89-year-old security guard during a robbery on Oct. 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, police said. (Metropolitan Police Department)
One of three women suspected in attack of 89-year-old security guard during a robbery on Oct. 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, police said. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2025 - 4:50 pm
 
Updated October 28, 2025 - 4:59 pm

An 89-year-old security guard was attacked during a robbery in Las Vegas on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said three women attacked the security guard while stealing from a business in the area of Charleston and Decatur boulevards.

The women were described in a Metro press release as:

-Woman 1: In her 20’s, Heavy-set, wearing a white tank top, a leopard print head covering, black shorts, and Nike Slides.

-Woman 2: In her 20’s, wearing a pink shower cap, black T-shirt, gray pants, and white and red Jordan 12 Retros.

-Woman 3: In her 20’s, wearing a white hair band, multicolored striped shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

