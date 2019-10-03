Alleged Las Vegas adult store robber faces federal charges

A man is facing federal charges after authorities said he robbed a Las Vegas adult novelty store at gunpoint.

(Getty Images)

Comet Traye Russell, a 42-year-old felon, faced a judge this week on one count of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Russell was armed with a black Glock 17 9mm handgun in June when he robbed The Love Store in North Las Vegas, according to an indictment.

If convicted, Russell would face up to life in prison and a $750,000 fine.

