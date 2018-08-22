Armed man robs Circus Circus casino cage on Las Vegas Strip

Police are searching for a man who robbed the Circus Circus casino cage at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

Police are searching for a man who robbed the Circus Circus casino cage at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

About 2:30 a.m. a man walked up to a cashier at the cage, flashed a handgun and and demanded cash. The cashier handed the money over and the robber fled the scene, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The robber walked out of the casino and got into a light-colored SUV or crossover waiting outside. The vehicle was last seen headed south on Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Detectives from Metro’s robbery section are investigating.

