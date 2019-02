Armed robber holds up Las Vegas convenience store

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An armed robber held up a Las Vegas convenience store early Monday.

The suspect entered the Pit Stop convenience store at 8120 S. Maryland Parkway just before 1 a.m. and took an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing east on Windmill Lane in a black four-door vehicle driven by an unknown driver.

No one was reported injured during the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

8120 S. Maryland Parkway, las vegas, nv