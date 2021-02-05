Armed robbers carjack man in northwest Las Vegas

A senior citizen was carjacked at gunpoint in the far western Las Vegas Valley early Friday.

A man was carjacked while at Nevada State Bank in the 9400 block of West Flamingo Road at Fort Apache Road early Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, according to Las Vegas police. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. Jesse Roybal said at 4:22 a.m. the victim was at a business in the 9400 block of West Flamingo Road at Fort Apache Road “when he was approached by two males with firearms.”

“The suspects robbed the victim of his vehicle and fled the area,” Roybal said.

The man was not injured. A witness who spoke to the Review-Journal said the robbery happened in a parking lot at a Nevada State Bank branch. The victim had to then walk across the street to call authorities from a Rebel convenience store. Three police vehicles were observed in the convenience store at 5:30 a.m.

Roybal said police were searching for the suspects and the stolen vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord.

