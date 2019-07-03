Armed robbers targeting charity fireworks stands in west Las Vegas

Police are looking for two men who have used a firearm to rob fireworks stands in western Las Vegas.

A silver, 4-door sedan with black rims, sunroof and rear spoiler used in several armed robberies of West Charleston Boulevard charity fireworks stands. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A dark gray SUV used in several armed robberies of West Charleston Boulevard charity fireworks stands. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two men are wanted by Las Vegas police in a recent string of armed robberies targeting charity fireworks stands along West Charleston Boulevard.

There have been at least three reported robberies since Monday between Hualapai Way and Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Records show one of them was called in just before 10:10 p.m. Monday at 9851 W. Charleston.

Another was reported about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday at 1080 S. Rainbow Blvd., just north of Charleston. Just under an hour later, records show, police were again called to investigate a robbery at a booth at 8601 W. Charleston, near Durango Drive.

In each instance, a police release said, a vehicle — either a dark gray SUV or a silver four-door sedan with black rims, a sunroof and a rear spoiler — pulled up to a charity fireworks stand, with one or two men getting out of the vehicle and threatening the workers with a firearm. The men, believed to be 20 to 25 years old, have demanded money before speeding off with undisclosed amounts of cash.

“Firework stand operators should remain aware and cognizant of the above pictured vehicles being used by the suspects,” the release said.

No additional robberies had been reported as of Wednesday morning, and detectives were continuing to investigate, Metro spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said.

“Hopefully someone identifies the vehicle,” Zambrano said.

No one had been injured in the robberies, police said.

Both robbers have a medium to heavy build, and one has several facial piercings, police said.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tipsters can also go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Review-Journal staff writers Rio Lacanlale and Mike Shoro contributed to this report.