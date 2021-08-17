Armed robbery investigated in west Las Vegas Valley

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police are searching for this man in connection to an armed robbery committed Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at a business on the 1500 block of North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery Sunday night in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery occurred just after 7:30 p.m. at a business on the 1500 block of North Buffalo Drive, near Vegas Drive, according to a release and records from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect demanded money from the victim while pointing a handgun.

He is between 50 and 60 years old, 6-foot, 140 pounds with short gray hair, scruffy gray beard, wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, dark colored jeans, black and white shoes, black COVID mask and armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information may call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.