Robberies

Barricade over; Las Vegas police arrest 4 robbery suspects

By Rio Lacanlale and Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2018 - 1:45 pm
 
Updated November 17, 2018 - 9:29 pm

By the end of an hourslong standoff at a west valley apartment complex, four robbery suspects had been arrested Saturday evening, Las Vegas police said.

An investigation Saturday morning into a robbery in the 7000 block of Rainbow Boulevard led Metropolitan Police Department detectives to the Apache Pines apartment complex in the 9500 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near Fort Apache Road. Multiple suspects were believed to be holed up in an apartment, police initially reported.

Four male suspects were arrested without injury, but no one was inside the apartment once the barricade was over, Metro Lt. Ken Romaine said at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

It was unclear Saturday night what time the suspects were arrested during the investigation. Further details about the robbery also were not immediately available.

By 7:20 p.m., more than eight hours after police arrived at the apartment complex, the barricade had been cleared, Romaine said. All roads that had been closed surrounding the scene, including Tropicana Avenue, have been reopened, he said.

During the standoff, Metro was joined by North Las Vegas, Henderson and Clark County School District police. The Nevada Highway Patrol and the Clark County Fire Department also were there assisting police.

Westbound Tropicana Avenue also had become something of a parking lot for law enforcement agency vehicles as they surrounded the Apache Pines Apartments, which is nestled between several businesses and a children’s learning center.

Outside a nearby learning center, people could be seen standing watch as police walked in and out of the apartment complex. The learning center was not open Saturday during the barricade.

As curious bystanders and some Apache Pines residents sat on a curb across the street, at least two loud flash-bangs could be heard going off in the complex at about 4 p.m.

Lisa Garay, shivering and her teeth shattering, was one of many residents barred from going home Saturday.

She had left her apartment around 10 a.m. to run errands and recalled hearing a helicopter overhead. She said that when she drove out of the complex and onto nearby Teepee Lane, she saw a police car.

“But I didn’t think anything of it,” she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, her arms folded in an attempt to keep herself warm. “I just thought, you know, just another day.”

But then she got a call from her 22-year-old daughter, who was home in their apartment. Police weren’t letting her leave during the standoff, Garay said.

“Things happen, you know. It’s not perfect in there,” she said of the complex, where she has lived for the last two years. “For the most part I like it, but now this?”

She paced along the sidewalk, checking her phone periodically. Garay was trying to get inside the complex to be with her daughter.

Another resident, 62-year-old Cecil Love, said he had been waiting for hours while his 13-year-old nephew was in one of the roped-off buildings. “I just told him don’t answer the doors,” he said.

Love said he’s never seen such a large police presence in his neighborhood.

“We’ve had small instances, but not to this extent,” he said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Man killed during road-rage incident
Las Vegas police are looking for two men involved in the shooting death of a man outside a 7-Eleven story at Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway on Nov. 12, 2018. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
16-year-old shot in North Las Vegas
A 16-year-old was hospitalized but was expected to survive after a shooting in North Las Vegas, near Centennial Parkway and Fifth Street, on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty gives an update. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
3-year-old boy shot in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas Police Officer Aaron Patty talks about an accidental shooting that left a 3-year-old boy “fighting for his life” on Nov. 10, 2018.
Senior Citizen Carjacking Attack -- 3 Suspects Sought
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the three attackers who carjacked and beat a 78-year-old man near Fremont and east Charleston on Tuesday. (LVMPD)
Henderson Police Department Chief Latesha Watson Talks Change
11-year-old girl shot, killed in North Las Vegas
An 11-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by gunfire Thursday night during a shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police on deadly shooting
North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt briefs the media about a shooting that left an 11-year-old girl dead on Nov. 1, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stephan Bonnar DUI Arrest
Stephan Bonnar arrested for DUI in Nevada.
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Cary Sayegh was abducted from the playground of the Albert Einstein Hebrew Day School in Las Vegas in 1978. His body has never been found. (File Photo)
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
More in Robberies
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Robberies Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like