Robberies

Bite mark helps Las Vegas police ID suspect who wore clown mask

By Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2018 - 11:23 am
 

A man in a clown mask who worked with his girlfriend to allegedly beat and rob a man has been identified, in part, because the victim bit him, Las Vegas police said.

Brandon Davis, 26, and Aleta Cueva, 28, were arrested June 6 on suspicion of robbing Kevin Beeman in late May, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. During the alleged robbery, Beeman bit Davis on the left ankle, the report said.

Police found a “perfect bite mark” on Davis’ ankle, the report said.

On May 30, Beeman met Cueva at a 7-Eleven at East Pebble Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South. He offered to help Cueva with her car, then asked her out for a drink, the report said.

After driving to a casino in Cueva’s car about 9 p.m., she suggested they pick up her friend, the report said. She parked near an apartment complex off West Serene Avenue when Davis, wearing the mask, allegedly pointed a gun at Beeman through the open passenger window, the report said.

Beeman tried to take the gun from Davis, which caused it to fire once, the report said. Cueva then hit Beeman from behind, and Davis hit him multiple times with the pistol, the report said.

While trying to take the gun, Beeman left the car and bit Davis. Beeman lost several teeth and had cuts on his neck and face.

Davis and Cueva allegedly stole Beeman’s wallet with about $800 in it, the report said.

Police found the couple through record’s of Cueva’s driver’s liscense and vehicle registration. A plainclothes officer posing as an Uber Eats driver convinced the couple to leave Cueva’s apartment before police arrested them, the report said.

After arresting the couple, police found a clown mask in Cueva’s laundry room and a .40-caliber handgun in a closet with dried blood on it, the report said.

Davis faces charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. Cueva is accused of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and battery with substantial bodily harm.

They are being held at Clark County Detention Center, with bail set at $50,000 each.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

