‘Bookstore bandit’ robs another Las Vegas adult store

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The man police are calling the “bookstore bandit” robbed another adult store Wednesday evening, police said.

Just after 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, police say the man robbed Hustler Hollywood at 620 E. Sahara Ave., near Maryland Parkway. He made off with an undisclosed amount of money from the register and was reaching at his waistband for a possible weapon. He was seen fleeing on a small black bike, police said.

The robbery of the adult store comes after the May 8 robbery of the Main Street Adult Superstore at 601 Main St., near West Bonneville Avenue.

In the first adult store robbery, police said the man entered the superstore, pushed the cashier away from the register and stole an undisclosed amount of money. He then tried to force the cashier out of the store, but failed and ran away.

He is described as a 6-foot-tall black man in his 30s with short braided hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue or black shirt, black shorts and light-colored slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

