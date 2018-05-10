Car thief crashes stolen vehicle at northwest Las Vegas hotel

Las Vegas police are searching for a car thief after a stolen sedan crashed at a hotel in the northwest valley.

Las Vegas police are looking for the driver of a stolen sedan that crashed Thursday morning at the Budget Suites, 2219 N. Rancho Drive. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of a crash at the Budget Suites at 2219 N. Rancho Drive, near Lake Mead Boulevard.

Arriving officers found the sedan had crashed into a fence and was stuck on a retaining wall, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi. Police did not find any sign of the driver.

The sedan was reported stolen on Sunday, Kisfalvi said. No injuries were reported.

