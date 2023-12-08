45°F
Robberies

Carjacking devolves into barricade in far northwest valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2023 - 12:12 pm
 
Updated December 8, 2023 - 6:52 pm
Police were on the scene of a barricade event that lasted all day Friday in the far northwest valley.

A carjacking became a barricade situation, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The initial call came in just after 6:35 a.m. Friday in an area of U.S. Highway 95 northbound and Corn Creek Road.

SWAT was called to the area and officers were still in position around 9 p.m., but did not know if the suspect was still in a residence, said Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

