51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Robberies

Carjacking devolves into hours-long barricade situation

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2023 - 12:12 pm
 
Updated December 8, 2023 - 6:52 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Police are still on the scene of a barricade event that has lasted all day in the far northwest valley.

A carjacking became a barricade situation, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The initial call came in just after 6:35 a.m. Friday in an area of U.S. Highway 95 northbound and Corn Creek Road.

SWAT was called to the area and officers were still in position around 7 p.m., but did not know if the suspect was still in a residence, said Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
2
NFR found best compromise possible for Thursday cancellation, one organizer says
NFR found best compromise possible for Thursday cancellation, one organizer says
3
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
4
UNLV gunman had ‘target list,’ sheriff says
UNLV gunman had ‘target list,’ sheriff says
5
3 killed in UNLV shooting were professors on campus
3 killed in UNLV shooting were professors on campus
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Henderson shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Henderson shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Suspect taken into custody after barricade situation in east valley
Suspect taken into custody after barricade situation in east valley
Man killed in downtown shooting, suspect in custody
Man killed in downtown shooting, suspect in custody
Police: Traffic snarled west of Strip after shooting, car crash, pursuit
Police: Traffic snarled west of Strip after shooting, car crash, pursuit
Central Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead
Central Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead
Arrests made after vehicle drives on Strip sidewalk, causes several accidents
Arrests made after vehicle drives on Strip sidewalk, causes several accidents