Carjacking of Las Vegas pizza deliveryman triggers gunfight

A pizza deliveryman was carjacked Tuesday in an east valley neighborhood, leading to a gunfight between the thief and a neighbor, Las Vegas police said.

The deliveryman arrived to drop off a pizza about 4:45 p.m. at a home on the 3700 block of East Pecan Lane, near East Owens Avenue and North Pecos Road, when he was approached by another man who pointed a gun at him, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

A neighbor who noticed what was happening emerged from his home with a gun of his own and “challenged” the armed man, who had gotten into the deliveryman’s Toyota Corolla, he said. The carjacker and the neighbor traded shots, OcampoGomez said.

The carjacker then crashed the car and ran from the scene.

No injuries had been reported and no arrests had been made as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, OcampoGomez said.

“If others have seen anything, let us know,” he said.

People can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to provide anonymous tips to police.

