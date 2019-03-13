Carjacking suspects lead Las Vegas police on chase

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people suspected in a carjacking struck a marked Las Vegas police car and led officers on a chase through the south valley, driving the wrong way at least once, on Tuesday evening.

The chase happened after police were called about 6:10 p.m. to the area of Bermuda Road and Serene Avenue, north of Silverado Ranch Boulevard, following a report of a stolen vehicle, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said. When officers arrived they found the car in an apartment complex, but two people in the car sped away when police approached.

The car’s driver struck a marked patrol vehicle before fleeing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, Holmes said.

A police helicopter followed the car as it drove down the boulevard. At one point the car stopped and at least one of the suspects tried to carjack another vehicle, but was unsuccessful, Holmes said.

The car eventually got on Interstate 15 and drove toward Jean, before turning around and driving toward the valley.

The car then turned onto St. Rose Parkway and, at one point, traveled on the wrong side of the road, Holmes said. Police stopped the suspects at St. Rose and Bermuda.

No one was injured, Holmes said. Police are still searching for the victim of the attempted carjacking, and Holmes asked that person to contact Metro.

A few lanes of St Rose were blocked Tuesday night, Holmes said about 7:50 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

