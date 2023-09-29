Couple charged in connection with theft of designer items from Strip luxury stores

The pair was arrested on suspicion of allegedly trying to get away with Versace, Ferragamo items from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Naisha Adams (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas couple has been charged with taking part in stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of Dior, Versace, Ferragamo and other expensive designer merchandise from Saks Fifth Avenue and Sephora stores on the Strip from June to last week.

Naisha Adams, 36, and Taurean Henderson, 38, were booked on Sept. 22 into the Clark County Detention Center following their arrest at Saks Fifth Avenue, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, after allegedly trying to make off with nearly $2,300 in luxury products, according to the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

Adams, who is accused of taking part in at least four high-end store thefts from June to July and two last week, was described as a “booster” responsible for stealing products for a “fence” who resells the items, police detectives said in the arrest report.

“Naisha selects merchandise that can easily be resold for profit,” detectives wrote an arrest report.

On Sept. 22, loss prevention employees at Saks Fifth Avenue observed Adams enter the store with a man later identified as Henderson, police said.

The pair, police said, proceeded to the men’s department at Saks where Adams is accused of taking a Versace hoodie, a Ferragamo belt, a Versace belt and a Versace bodysuit, together worth $2,298, that Henderson placed into Adams’ Saks shopping bag.

When Saks employees identified themselves, the two tried to flee on foot as Adams’ compact car was waiting outside the store with a getaway driver and a passenger, police reported.

The employees apprehended Adams and Henderson, but the driver and passenger got out of the car and ran away, police said.

Saks loss prevention workers told police they recognized Adams in the store on Sept. 21 putting three pairs of Ray-Ban and two pairs of Loewe sunglasses and a Versace belt and sweatshirt into a shopping bag and later driving away with the $1,303 in items in her car, according to police.

The other four alleged thefts involving Adams took place at Sephora, 6671 Las Vegas Blvd., South, starting on June 9 when she was seen putting six Wa brand luxury cosmetics, worth $2,335, into a handbag and leaving, police reported.

On July 17, she left the store with $1,146 worth of OS, CD and Yves Saint Laurent cosmetics, then $2,113 in Valentino, YSL, Dior, Gucci, Armani and Natasha Denona beauty products on July 19 and $1,124 in Dior, Versace, YSL makeup items on July 29, police said.

The District Attorney’s office has filed a felony charge of participating in a retail theft ring against Adams, along with nine counts of burglary of a business and three counts of theft, and her next appearance in Justice Court is Monday, based on court records.

Henderson faces charges of participation in a theft ring, four counts of burglary of a business, theft and illegal drug possession and has court sessions set for Monday and Oct. 12, according to court records.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.